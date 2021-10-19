ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.94.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $15.23 on Tuesday, hitting $681.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $632.22 and a 200-day moving average of $563.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

