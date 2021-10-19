ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 1169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

