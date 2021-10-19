Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,607 ($34.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,754.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,610.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,930 ($38.28). The stock has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.40.

In other Severn Trent news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total value of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

