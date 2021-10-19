SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Up 7%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 5,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,787,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SGOCO Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

