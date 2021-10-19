Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Shake Shack worth $51,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $65,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

