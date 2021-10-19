Shard (SHARD) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $14,326.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

