Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SV. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,854,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,063,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

