Shay Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 125,000 CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.70% of CareMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000.

Get CareMax alerts:

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. CareMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.