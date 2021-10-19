Shay Capital LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

