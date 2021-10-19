Shay Capital LLC Buys New Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

