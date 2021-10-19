Shay Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Shay Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

