Shay Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shay Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 65.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

