Shay Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Shay Capital LLC decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

NYSE WRB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

