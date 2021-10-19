Shay Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Shay Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Popular by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after buying an additional 38,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

