Shay Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,882.57.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,852.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

