Shay Capital LLC Invests $5.88 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for 0.7% of Shay Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a 200-day moving average of $283.80.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

