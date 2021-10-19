Shay Capital LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Mack-Cali Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

