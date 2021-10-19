Shay Capital LLC Purchases 74,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Shay Capital LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 238.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

