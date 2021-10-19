Shay Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $410.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.42.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.