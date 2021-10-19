Shay Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Shay Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

