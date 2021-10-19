Shay Capital LLC Sells 20,700 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

