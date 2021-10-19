Shay Capital LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,704,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

