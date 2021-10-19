Shay Capital LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in New Relic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in New Relic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in New Relic by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

