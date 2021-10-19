Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.64% of Aspen Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

