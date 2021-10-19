Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gannett by 12.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 207,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Gannett stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $875.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

