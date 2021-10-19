Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Gannett by 12.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 207,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
Gannett stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $875.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.05.
In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
