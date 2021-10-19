Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

