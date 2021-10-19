Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

