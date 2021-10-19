Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $75,936.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00007559 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $75,936.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00063475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00067506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.78 or 0.99767511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.68 or 0.05899694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020673 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.