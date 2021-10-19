Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.09.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock opened at $236.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

