Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 3,505 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

