ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Cap of $533,988.17

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $533,988.17 and $12.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain's official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

