Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) versus Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) Financial Survey

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shiseido and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido -0.70% 6.49% 2.75% Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shiseido and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 1 2 0 2.67 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $8.63 billion 3.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.18 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shiseido.

Summary

Shiseido beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region. The Travel Retail segment retails Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, bareMinerals, and NARS brands in airport duty-free shops excluding Japan. The Professional segment manages the sale of beauty products in Japan, China, and Asia. The Others segment includes headquarter functions, production, frontier science, and restaurant businesses. The company was founded by Arinobu Fukuhara on September 17, 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

