Shopping (SPI) Hits Market Cap of $41.55 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $44.76 or 0.00069721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $41.55 million and $535,381.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,328 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

