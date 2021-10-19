Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Decreases By 20.1%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 391,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

