Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Declines By 20.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 2,483,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.5 days.

ATGFF stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. AltaGas has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATGFF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

