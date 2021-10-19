Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Drops By 20.3%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. Stolper Co bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 228,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises about 1.1% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 7,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,041. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

