Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Drops By 20.3%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging stock. Stolper Co bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 228,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises about 1.1% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 7,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,041. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
