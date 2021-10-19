Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Increases By 21.6%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,569,200 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 35,014,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

