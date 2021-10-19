Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Drops By 20.4%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. Banner has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

