Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Declines By 20.5%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,243. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 1,745.99% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

