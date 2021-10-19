Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expands By 22.2%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days. Currently, 24.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BGS stock remained flat at $$29.18 on Tuesday. 14,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,373. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. FMR LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

