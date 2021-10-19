Short Interest in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Grows By 25.1%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CTEK stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 87.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

