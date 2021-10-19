Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Increases By 23.9%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $145.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.07 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $117,975,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

