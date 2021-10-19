Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 25.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

