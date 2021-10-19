Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 25.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

