Short Interest in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Grows By 23.2%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,758. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.