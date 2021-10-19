Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Rises By 22.5%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

HWM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

