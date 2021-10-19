Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Rises By 25.0%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.4 days.

IFCZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFCZF opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.