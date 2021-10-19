Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Declines By 20.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IRS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

