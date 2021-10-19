Short Interest in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expands By 25.2%

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 902,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,907,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

