Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Grows By 23.2%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MCB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.18. 5,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $735.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $89.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 23.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

